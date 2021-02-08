Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Raised to $67.00 at Raymond James

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VSAT. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.
NASDAQ VSAT traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $55.65. 5,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,971. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2,745.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.
