Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Raised to $67.00 at Raymond James

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VSAT. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

Get Viasat alerts:

NASDAQ VSAT traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $55.65. 5,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,971. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2,745.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.