Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Up 6.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) rose 6.1% during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $67.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Viasat traded as high as $57.26 and last traded at $57.26. Approximately 1,332,849 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,095,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.96.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 18.6% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,455,000 after buying an additional 608,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Viasat by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,451,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 95.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 223,659 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 9.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 22,066 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,823.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

