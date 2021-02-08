Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 340,398 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.53% of Silgan worth $62,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Silgan by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 781,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after buying an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Silgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

SLGN opened at $37.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

