Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,455 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,144,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Fastenal worth $55,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 15,946.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after buying an additional 1,305,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after buying an additional 812,811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after buying an additional 766,608 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,647,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $164,137 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

