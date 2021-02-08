Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 482,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Trex worth $62,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

TREX stock opened at $99.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average is $78.06. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

