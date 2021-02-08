Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,751,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 488,027 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of LKQ worth $61,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 727.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

