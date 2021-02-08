Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $55.55 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of FactSet Research Systems worth $55,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

NYSE:FDS opened at $317.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.22 and its 200 day moving average is $334.25. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,184 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

