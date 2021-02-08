Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $63.21 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,801 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.49% of Chart Industries worth $63,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $246,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In other news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $141.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $143.56.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

