Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $65.37 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,817 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $65,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $688,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122,172.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,167 shares of company stock worth $1,534,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average is $85.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The company had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

