Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $61.18 Million in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,124,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,183,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.33% of SmileDirectClub at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,437,000. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,398,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after buying an additional 183,894 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,963,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 348,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,475,000 shares of company stock worth $122,381,000. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

