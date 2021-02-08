Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 28,407 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $65,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.25.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $502.64 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $522.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $493.17 and a 200-day moving average of $430.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.