Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 508,358 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 508,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,978,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $117.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average of $119.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.56 and a one year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

