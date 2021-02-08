Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,953 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,953 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.73% of Murphy USA worth $64,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.3% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $128.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

