Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,101,558 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of AmerisourceBergen worth $61,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

NYSE:ABC opened at $109.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.71. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

