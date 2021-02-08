Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 35,602 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,602 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Insulet worth $63,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler cut Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.

PODD opened at $281.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $298.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.12.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

