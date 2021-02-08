Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 46,754 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,754 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Prologis worth $65,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

PLD opened at $106.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.