VIG (VIG) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. One VIG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $693,438.33 and approximately $1,728.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,386,343 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

