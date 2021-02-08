Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) rose 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 3,618,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,653,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

VFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -330.13 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

