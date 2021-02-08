Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.27

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 16403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $581.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 29.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 123,995 shares in the last quarter.
About Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.
Featured Article: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.