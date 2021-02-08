Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.27

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 16403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $581.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.68. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 29.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 123,995 shares in the last quarter.

About Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

