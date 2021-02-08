Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Financial Survey

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Viper Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $9.81 million N/A $7.63 million N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 7.89 $46.28 million $0.13 114.23

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 85.45% 26.42% 26.42% Viper Energy Partners -60.82% 0.67% 0.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 4 12 0 2.75

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $13.29, indicating a potential downside of 10.53%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2019, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 4,175 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

