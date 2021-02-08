VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s share price rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 1,074,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,983,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in VirnetX in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 76,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in VirnetX by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

