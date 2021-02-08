Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.09

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 68464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

Separately, Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

