Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Trading 5.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $43.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vista Outdoor traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.10. Approximately 2,196,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,507,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

VSTO has been the topic of several other research reports. CL King increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,995,000 after acquiring an additional 376,158 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

