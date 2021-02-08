Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,000.63 ($13.07).

VTY stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting GBX 908 ($11.86). 269,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,891. Vistry Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 915.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 728.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65.

In other news, insider Katherine Innes bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £7,497 ($9,794.88).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

