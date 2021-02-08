VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Trading 9.1% Higher

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.13. 1,213,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,808,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.45% of VivoPower International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

