VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Price Up 20.4%

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) shares were up 20.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 919,537 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 380,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNRX. Maxim Group initiated coverage on VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $313.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VolitionRx news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $53,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,949 shares in the company, valued at $187,676.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,571 shares of company stock valued at $93,041 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 97,375 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VolitionRx by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

