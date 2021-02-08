Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €190.00 ($223.53) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €179.81 ($211.54).

VOW3 traded down €2.50 ($2.94) during trading on Monday, reaching €162.14 ($190.75). The company had a trading volume of 998,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €153.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €143.66. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €174.40 ($205.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

