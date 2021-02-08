Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.19

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 259368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. AlphaValue raised Volkswagen to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

