VouchForMe (IPL) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $162,033.60 and $3,258.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00054441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.60 or 0.01035538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.75 or 0.05483374 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00019877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00029575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

IPL is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

