Voya Financial (VOYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VOYA stock opened at $57.98 on Monday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

