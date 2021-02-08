Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Trading 6.2% Higher

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.72 and last traded at $49.59. 4,704,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 3,257,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

VRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vroom in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,987,700.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

