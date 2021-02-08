vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Trading 9% Higher

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s share price traded up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.66. 8,401,370 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 5,506,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $196.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -2.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 625,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,875,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

