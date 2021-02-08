Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) (CVE:VUL) Shares Down 16.7%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) (CVE:VUL)’s share price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,154,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 346,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$6.51 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) Company Profile (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for minerals properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; Lizard Pond gold property located in central Newfoundland; Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland; and South Voisey's Bay nickel/copper/cobalt project located in Labrador.

