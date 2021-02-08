W Green Pay (WGP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $122,920.21

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $122,920.21 and $27,283.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00055387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.00 or 0.01063986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.35 or 0.05518590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00046182 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00020144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00030441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

W Green Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

