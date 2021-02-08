W.W. Grainger, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $18.86 Per Share (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will earn $18.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.15.

GWW opened at $367.90 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

