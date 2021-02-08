Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4,600.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 16,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 27,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 22,056 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $408.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.69. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.