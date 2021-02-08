Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.9% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,989,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $136.76 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $171.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.