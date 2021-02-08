Wanchain Market Cap Achieves $83.57 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $83.57 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00359126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $746.83 or 0.01620106 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

