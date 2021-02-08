Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.01. Approximately 665,398 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 611,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.