Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.01. Approximately 665,398 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 611,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.
HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 1.25.
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
