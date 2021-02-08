Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $15,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 353.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 455.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 128,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $98.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 126.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

