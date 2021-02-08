Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $682.00

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 682 ($8.91) and last traded at GBX 682 ($8.91), with a volume of 167277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 660 ($8.62).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 607.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 435.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

