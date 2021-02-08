Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $46.64 million and $197,732.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00049014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.00180585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00062784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00058409 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00062349 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00191294 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,945,961 tokens. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

