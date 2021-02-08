WAX Price Reaches $0.0470 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 20% against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $70.90 million and $3.54 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001609 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 60.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00035308 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,724,666,421 coins and its circulating supply is 1,508,179,529 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

