Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,763,000 after buying an additional 43,603 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $83,443,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 63.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,628,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 160.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,506,000 after buying an additional 104,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.84.

Shares of W stock opened at $289.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of -41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.94.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,646,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $382,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,494 shares of company stock worth $32,525,264 in the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.