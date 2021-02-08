WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) Trading Up 0.3%

WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) shares were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.93. Approximately 5,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 7,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WBI BullBear Global Income ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.32% of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Global Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Global Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.