Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $94.78 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

