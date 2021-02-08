Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,165 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 79,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 983.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 117,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 106,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after acquiring an additional 794,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

