Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $172,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.