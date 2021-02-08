Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for eBay in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the e-commerce company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for eBay’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 63,303 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

