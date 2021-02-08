Wedbush Comments on Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report released on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of HOPE opened at $11.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,320,000 after acquiring an additional 465,061 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 716,196 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,609,000 after acquiring an additional 365,631 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 666,897 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

